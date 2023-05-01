North-East Forum calls for tenure renewal of NEDC,

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to extend the tenure of the Managing Director /CEO of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali considering his performance so far.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima have also been called upon to lend a voice to the call to enable Goni Alkali get the opportunity to consolidate his achievements and complete all the laudable projects he has started in the North East subregion.

The call was made by the North East Elders and Youths Peoples Forum (NEYPF) through its National Chairman, Alhaji Salihu Magaji in the company of many stakeholders.

