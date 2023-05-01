Open letter to Tinubu on Oyo people’s support

- President-Elect Sir, our dear Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am writing you this open letter because today, in Oyo State, a rallying figure in the mould of a strong voice is lacking to push forward the needs of our great people. We recently lost our foremost traditional rulers, two of our former governors and the rest, they say, is history. The State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, though a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, never hid his preference for you as a co-Southerner to balance the political equation of our country, as the outgoing president, General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd), is a Northerner. Makinde’s subtle but clearly loud and spectacular ‘style of campaign’ for you…
Source: Nigerian Tribune