We disbursed N631bn to 313,000 MSMEs in 2022 —DBN

TONY Okpanachi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), says the challenges projected in outlooks for 2023 will hit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hard.

Speaking on its activities in 2022, the Managing Director said the bank disbursed about N631 billion to over 313,000 MSMEs across the country.

Okpanachi spoke at the bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, recently.

He said the bank significantly improved its lending in 2022 compared to the N482 billion given to 208,000 MSMEs in the preceding year.

According to Okpanachi, the credit disbursements represented a 31 percent growth in financing support and 50 percent…