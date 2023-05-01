Workers urged to embrace innovation for new job creation

Nigerian workers have been urged to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship for the creation of new industries, new jobs, and new ways of working that are more inclusive, more sustainable, and more equitable.

The Chairman of the leading social enterprise, innovation enabler, incubator and accelerator, Opolo Global Innovation Limited, Dr. Segun Aina urge contained in a statement issued by the company’s Head of Branding and Strategic Communication, Dr. Rasheed Adebiyi on Monday, 1st May.

According to him, Innovation and enterprise have the potential to transform the world of work and create new opportunities for workers. By embracing innovation and entrepreneurship, we can create new…