Adieu, Professor Obaro Ikime – Tribune Online

THE death last week of eminent historian, Professor Obaro Ikime, at the advanced age of 86, draws the curtains on the glittering career of one of the most accomplished African historians of the past half a century.

Ikime was a man of many parts: an outstanding academic, a man of faith who proudly wore his Anglican Christianity on his sleeves, a community builder, and teacher of several generations of Nigerian students. His death is a profound loss to the history profession specifically, and Nigerian letters more widely.

A one-time president of the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), Professor Ikime was a historians’ historian, interested both in history writing and historical…