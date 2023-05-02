Buhari excludes Ministry of Finance from TSA

With barely 28 days before he leaves office on May 29, President Muhammadu has approved the partial exclusion of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

He has also granted the request of the Board of MOFI to charge management and transaction fees; and the inclusion of the Minister of Power in the Governing Council.

These were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

It said the President, who conveyed the approval at the 1st Governing Council meeting of MOFI, recalled that the new MOFI was launched on February 1, 2023, to transform it from a registry of investment records to…