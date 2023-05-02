Buhari re- appoints Abike Dabiri -Erewa as NIDCOM chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the re-nomination of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission for a second term.

The president‘s request is contained in a letter sent to the Senate and read on the floor of the chamber by the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, at the Tuesday plenary.

According to the letter, the nomination is in accordance with the provision of section 2 subsection 2 of the NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

In another letter, President Buhari also requested the confirmation of six federal commissioners for the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission( RMAFC).

The request is in…