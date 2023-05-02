Cost of running private schools in Nigeria ‘killing’ ― NAPPS

Private school owners in the country have cried out to both federal and state governments over the increasing cost of running schools, describing the situation as killing.

National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools(NAPPS), Yomi Otubela, gave this remark, on Monday, in his message to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day.

He said apart from the high cost of living, which owners of private schools and workers contend with just like every other Nigerian across sectors, private school are still battling with multiple taxations and levies imposed by the government.

He added that another problem facing them is the high cost of borrowing from banks, saying…