Mike Adenuga: What I saw

MY first and only physical encounter, at least at a close range, with the Great Guru was on Tuesday, August 3, 2004. I had gone through two stages of interview for a job in his Globacom telecommunication outfit. The message came on Friday, July 30, 2004, that the final interview with Mr. Chairman was slated for Monday August 2 at 4.00pm. Monday came, and another message came, postponing the interview to August 3. There were about 23 candidates. We waited at the Saka Tinubu HR Department of the company. It was one of the longest waits for me. By 6pm, we were told that the interview would be held at the Oko-Awo office of the Chairman. We moved there. It was around 10.30pm, when the HR…