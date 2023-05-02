Ngige counters Obaseki over ‘no cash to pay’ salary claim

Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, has dismissed Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki’s warning that the federal and state governments may not be able to pay salaries beyond next month.

Speaking on national television, Ngige referred to Obaseki’s statement as an “alarm” and assured workers that the federal government has the capacity to meet the proposed pay rise.

Ngige stated that payment of salaries and the proposed increases have been budgeted for and that N350 billion has been captured in the appropriation budget of 2023.

On the topic of job creation, Ngige stated that job creation is a cross-cutting issue and that the private sector is also responsible for job creation.

He added that if…