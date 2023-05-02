NISS tutors soil scientists in S/West on innovations to improve agriculture

THE Nigerian Institute of Soil Science (NISS), has trained Registered Soil Scientists in South-West zone on innovations geared towards helping farmers in the area to improve productivity.

According to the Coordinator, NISS, South-West zone, Professor James Adediran, while speaking during the one-day workshop held at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the training with the theme: “Capacity Building for Registered Soil Scientist on New Innovations and Advances in Soil Science.” was organised by the institute as part of efforts to improve agriculture in the country.

He said, that in the changing world, soil…