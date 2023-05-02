Onions processors lament annual N300bn post-harvest loss

NO fewer than three hundred billion Naira is being lost annually in Nigeria by onion sellers association due to lack of proper processing in the country.

The national president of National Onion Producers Processors Marketers Association of Nigeria, Isah Aliyu, Sa’idu, said the country is producing about 2million metric tonnes of onions in a year equivalent to about 40 percent of the total production in the country due to lack of effective processing facilities.

He stated this during the inauguration of the first of its kind onion and garlic processing factory in the country established in Sokoto recetly.

He said the country despite one of the leading producers of onion and garlic in the…