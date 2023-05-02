‘Over 75 per cent of Nigerians with asthma

President of the Nigerian Society of Asthmatics, University College Hospital (UCH) Branch, Professor Olusoji Ige says over 100,000 Nigerians have asthma disease and about 75 per cent of them risk dying from the disease due to poor asthma control.

Ige, a chest physician who spoke at a rally to commemorate World Asthma Day with the theme “Asthma Care for All” at the Bodija market, Ibadan said asthma, a condition involving the airway may cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, and cough and wheezing, and when poorly controlled could become deadly and result to death unexpectedly.

According to him, poor control of asthma symptoms in Nigeria mostly occurs when many people cannot assess the…