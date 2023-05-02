Tech firm launches AI keyboard with Yoruba, Igbo, Pidgin, over 180 other African languages

CDIAL AI, a Lagos-based social impact technology company, has announced the launch of the ‘Indigenous’ Keyboard – a revolutionary multilingual keyboard that is powered by Artificial intelligence that enables seamless communication in 180 African languages.

The Tech firm said the ‘Indigenous’ Keyboard was developed to address the growing need to support the diverse languages and dialects that makeup Nigeria’s cultural heritage, particularly those that are indigenous, unstandardized, and underrepresented, which is critical especially for Africans to participate in the global ecosystem.

“‘Indigenius’ empowers you to express yourself in Pidgin, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, English,…