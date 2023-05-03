Book Review: Of Nigeria and religious influence

PROFESSOR Olufemi Vaughan’s book “Religion and the making of Nigeria”, supremely holds the reader’s interest, fittingly fires their curiosity, and graciously gives them the pleasure of an intellectual high. It tells—with ease and fluid prose—the complicated but important story of Nigeria’s state-society development in the context of, in interaction with, and in antagonistic and agonistic relationships with religious forces. Vaughan argues that religious forces are decisive within the process of state formation, civic association, political mobilisation, and political culture in Nigeria. Religion and religious identity are important not only for individual citizens’…