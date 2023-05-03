FG unveils plans to provide free food for all primary school pupils by 2030 Separato

Federal Government on Wednesday unveiled plans to provide free meals to all primary school children nationwide by 2030.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance in Abuja, at the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme Policy Stakeholder Validation workshop.

The Minister who was represented by the National Coordinator, National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Dr. Umar Bindir, said that, though the federal government presently provides free meal to over 10 million primary 1-3 children nationwide, the programme has succeeded in lifting thousands of people in the food supply value chain from abject poverty.

She…