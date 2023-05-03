Gbajabiamila moves to avert doctors strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is expected to meet with the leadership of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Friday.

He is expected to meet the aggrieved health workers over their exclusion by the federal government from the 40 percent pay rise for public servants.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on Personal explanation moved by Hon. Samuel Adejare.

According to Hon. Adejare, Federal Government’s policy statement that the new salary increase for government workers would not reflect on the salary structure of health workers, especially resident doctors, angered the health workers.

He further noted that the…