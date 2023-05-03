More Christians should be involved in politics — APC Chieftain

Former governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Chief Olusola Oke, has maintained that more Christians should be involved in politics.

Oke stated this in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state, during the 40th-anniversary lecture of Owo Anglican Communion held in Owo, Ondo State, with the title, “Way Forward: The Roles of Christians in Nigeria Politics.”

He maintained that it would help redirect the country unto God’s path through fairness, equity, and justice and determine what happens around them.

The APC chieftain noted that religion and politics have always been intertwined and related, saying religion has a vital role in…