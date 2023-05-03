NAAT demands immediate action over exclusion from FG’s 40% salary increase, others

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), has called on the Federal government to urgently attend to some pressing issues that may lead to industrial disharmony in the country’s tertiary education sector.

Among the issues the union listed are nonpayment of withheld 5 months salaries, implementation of the agreement/MOU between the Federal government and NAAT, conclusion of the stalled Nimi Briggs renegotiation, exclusion from the recent 40% salary increment and core curriculum minimum academic standard.

Furthermore, NAAT through its National President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, who addressed the media, noted that the Union as a way of advancing knowledge in the areas of…