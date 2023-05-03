Persons with disabilities kick against misappropriation of N500m disability fund

People living with disabilities in Lagos state have alleged gross misappropriation and lack of transparency in the process of administering the 500 Million Naira disability fund established by the Lagos State Special People’s Law (SPL) seven years ago, for the purpose of advancing the cause of PWDs in the state.

They have consequently called on the state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, to intervene urgently in what they termed “gross misappropriation of fund,” currently ongoing in the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA).

Dr Adebukola Adebayo, the Lagos state Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), made the call while speaking on…