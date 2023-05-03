Tax, import duty provisions in 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures will hurt economy – CPPE

The Director/CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, has said that some tax and import duty provisions in the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures of the Federal Government will hurt the economy.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dr Yusuf noted that the fiscal policy of the government could worsen inflationary pressures, while noting that the policy ought to seek a balance between revenue generation, enhancing welfare of citizens and other indices of economic growth.

He said, “Some tax and import duty provisions in the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures of the Federal Government would significantly hurt the economy and worsen the de-industrialisation worries in…