Virtual voting means goodbye to electoral banditry

As I set about writing this piece about another ‘ambitiously utopian’ idea of my ideals of a new Nigeria, I could not help yielding myself to the sordid distraction of the gruesome images of the 2023 elections.

And so there I sat, pen frozen in my hand, viewing helplessly on a mental screen in front of me, the unfolding diorama of gory images: orchestrated brigandage, violence, chaos and blood; all of which attesting to the shame of the biggest black nation in the world.

How much lower could human beings get in their bid to cling to power or in pursuit of it? How could a handful of people mock and take us all for a ride while we watched as though hamstrung? These were my thoughts as I…