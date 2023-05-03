WPFD 2023: Protect Women Journalists in Nigeria -Ogunleye-Bello

In commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2023 (WPD), Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Ms. Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello has urged the government to enable the press to enjoy its right to freedom and protect women journalists by all means.

It’s a day of solidarity with media workers who face restrictions or abolition of press freedom and also a day of memorial for journalists who have died in the pursuit of news.

Speaking to the press, Ms. Ogunleye-Bello expressed her excitement, love, and respect for the media and the tremendous expansion of media companies in Nigeria.

She praised women journalists in particular and called for an end to the bullying that women journalists face.

“On…