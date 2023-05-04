Ajaokuta Steel Concession: Court extends restraining order 

A Division of the High Court of Justice of Kogi State sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, has today warned parties involved in the motion on notice filed by the Attorney-General of the state against the Attorney-General of the Federation and five others on the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO).

The Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi, presiding over the case with file number HCL/211M/2023, asked parties involved not to flaunt the order of the court which has restrained the federal government from continuing with the concession process just as the court extends the restraining order pending the…