FG set to airlift another batch of 900 stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government is expected to airlift no fewer than 900 stranded Nigerians from the war-prone Sudan, Tribune Online gathered.

As at the time of filing this, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who were deployed to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected persons, distributed Food, assorted drinks, water as well as fruits at the Egyptian side.

According to the video clips posted by the Agency, the food arrangement and distributions were by NEMA and Nigerian Ambassador and Embassy in Egypt.

Tribune Online further gathered that the Federal Government has mobilised three airlines as part of ongoing efforts aimed at fast tracking the evacuation of all…