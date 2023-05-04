How new Nigerian copyright law protects Nollywood, others – Expert

Intellectual property law expert, Prof. Samuel Samiai Andrews has said the new copyright law in Nigeria is filling important gaps in today’s digital content age and will be useful to combat online piracy and loss of revenue, especially in Nollywood.

Nollywood employs more than a million people directly or indirectly, making the sector Nigeria’s second largest employer after agriculture. In 2022, Nollywood’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP stood at 0.1%.

It is Africa’s most successful film industry and the third largest globally after Hollywood and Bollywood in terms of the number of movies produced annually.

In a new paper for The Conversation, Andrews, a US Ambassador’s…