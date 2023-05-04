Irukera stresses importance of collaboration, partnership to industry growth

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, has called on key players in the downstream sector of the travel sector to imbibe collaboration and partnership in order to enhance competition.

Speaking at the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), in Abuja, Irukera tasked the stakeholders in the sector to prioritise innovation in the discharge of their businesses, warning that without this, their investments may collapse.

While acknowledging that the travel industry was confronted with various challenges, Irukera said for the players in the sector to…