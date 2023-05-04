Maritime security: Inter-agency collaboration critical to sustain government’s efforts —Jamoh

THE Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, OFR has stated that inter-agency collaboration is critical to sustaining the efforts to curb criminal activities in the Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The DG made this assertion when he played host to the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP); Major General (rtd) Barry Ndiomu at the headquarters of the Agency in Lagos. He also applauded the visit of the Amnesty boss, and added that it was timely and a wake-up call to synergy, in order to sustain the tempo of policing the Nigerian waters, while also actively engaging and empowering the youths…