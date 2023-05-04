NAICOM and the cut-throat motor insurance fees

Felix Oboagwina

AS last year drew to a close, the 58 insurance firms in Nigeria under the umbrella of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) served notice that minimum third-party subscription for motor vehicles would no longer cost N5,000 but N15,000 beginning from this New Year. Some years ago, they charged N1,000 as minimum payable on motor insurance. Contrast with the current debate on the social media about MultiChoice serving a notice of increase on GOtv and DSTV subscribers. The increase ranges from 16 percent to 22 percent. Despite this, people are shouting blue murder! Subscribers are calling for the cable TV firm to be skinned or beheaded, saying MultiChoice would not dare…