Nigerian Tribune, UCH, NTA, others receive awards of excellence at Dove Health Care Award

FORMER First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi says Nigeria’s healthcare system needs a paradigm shift to close the equity gap in health created by poverty, insecurity and economic harsh conditions that continues to drive health workers to developed countries.

She added that Nigerians needed to come up with innovations and incentives to change the trend, as well as traditional healthcare businesses transforming in significant ways to meet the teeming health needs of the people.

Mrs Ajimobi spoke at the Dove HealthCare Awards 2023 held at University College Hospital Ibadan (UCH), Ibadan to recognise outstanding performances among healthcare workers and companies cutting across…