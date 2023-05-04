One dies, 5 others injured in Onitsha road accident

Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the death of one person in Onitsha road accident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the accident in a statement in Awka, on Wednesday night, said the Police Operatives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha also rescued five other accident victims of the fatal road crash.

He said the accident occur along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by defunct Nitel Office Onitsha.

