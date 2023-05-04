PHOTOS: Army rescues two more Chibok girls in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said it had rescued two additional girls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, nine years after their abduction by Boko Haram in 2014.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, made this known while briefing newsmen at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Ali said that Hauwa Maltha and Esther Marcus, both serial numbers two and 103 in the list of the missing victims, were rescued on April 21, 2023, by troops of 114 Taskforce Battalion Bitta at Lagara, under the 21 armoured Brigade Bama during operations.

He said that Maltha and Kibaku by tribe from Jila in…