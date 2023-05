Nigerian singer Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known as CKay has acquired new house in Lagos.

The Love Nwantiti crooner took to social media to share a photo of himself in his new house, while sharing picture of a building in Surulere, where he lived nine years ago after he left home in 2014.

“In 2014 I ran away from home and stayed with a friend in one room in this building… That’s where it all began, zero regrets,” he captioned.