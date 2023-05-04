Press freedom critical to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, overcome tyranny — Kola Balogun Separato

The lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Kola Balogun, on Thursday said press freedom and unfettered media industry are germane to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and break down the walls of tyranny as well as bad governance.

He made the disclosure in a lecture he titled: ‘Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other Human Rights’, at the 30th edition of the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), ‘B’ Zone, held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The lecture was attended by the secretary for the ‘B’ Zone, Abdulrasaq Alege, as well as chairmen and secretaries…