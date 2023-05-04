Tinubu calls for adequate support for judiciary to curb corruption

The Nigerian judiciary requires sufficient support from the government to fight against corruption, according to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He made this call during the inauguration of the Rivers State Magistrates Court Complex in Port Harcourt. The newly constructed court complex was named after Justice Iche Ndu.

Tinubu commended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for his foresight and love for providing judges and magistrates with the best working and living conditions.

“You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor, to dispense justice in squalor,” Tinubu declared. “If you want fair dispensation of justice, you don’t want them to operate in…