Troops eliminate 30 terrorists, apprehend 48 in two weeks — DHQ

Troops of the armed forces, according to Defence Headquarters, have in the last two weeks eliminated 30 terrorists and apprehended 48 in various operations across the North-Central and Northwest.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

In the North Central, Danmadami said troops of Operation Safe Haven and other operations conducted operational activities at different locations and villages in Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger as well as FCT during the period.

He said the troops within the period, neutralised five terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued three abducted…