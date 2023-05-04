Vocational, technical education should be better positioned in Nigeria — Provost

PROVOST, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Dr Wahab Azeez, has stated that vocational and technical education should be better positioned in the country because of its inherent benefits to nation-building.

He stated this while briefing newsmen on the college’s combined 38th convocation ceremony.

According to him, if there are enough people with vocational and technical skills in the country and they are competent to handle jobs, they will be easily spotted for engagements which will be cost-effective.

He therefore urged the government at all levels to give higher premium to vocational and technical education.

He said the subsector is really one of the major sources…