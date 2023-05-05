50 percent Police retirees have registered in two weeks ― PTAD

On Friday, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) disclosed that about 50 percent of retirees of Nigerian Police have verified and registered their aliveness through a technology-based platform codenamed “I Am Alive” confirmation solution launched last month.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, disclosed this during the South-West Stakeholders Forum in Akure. Ondo state capital maintained that the era of bringing out aged pensioners for field verification was over, saying the welfare of pensioners remains sacrosanct to the Directorate

Ejikeme stated that less than two weeks after the launch of the IAAC has recorded great success, noting the…