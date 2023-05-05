Anambra govt seals hospital, declares doctor wanted over illegal practice

Anambra State government has permanently sealed off Saint Norbert Hospital, Amansea, in Awka North Local Government Area of the state over quackery and other illegal medical practices.

Tribune Online gathered that a team from the State Ministry of Health led by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike permanently sealed off the said hospital after some background investigations on the illegal activities in the facility by one Dr Kingsley, who is currently on the run, according to the Commissioner.

Addressing Journalists shortly after sealing off the hospital, Dr. Obidike expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of quack healthcare givers in the state, adding that the state…