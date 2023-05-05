Black Randi releases new EP ‘Fantasy’

Fast-rising artiste and songwriter, Aiyegbayo Oladayo Olalekan, with the stage name Black Randi, has released his first EP titled ‘Fantasy’. The project, which is now available on many platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Boom Play, and TikTok, has received positive reviews.

The EP has five tracks: Shaye Gan, Blessings, MamiWater, Oh No, and Spend My Money, and was produced by Youngthimmy.

The multi-talented songwriter and musician revealed that his arrival in the entertainment world aims to redefine the narrative of music in grand style.

“There is fire in my soul, and with music, I can easily let it out. Music is in my gene, and this is what I have done with my entire life. I can…