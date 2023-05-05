FG assures on airlifting remaining 1,700 stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government on Friday assured Nigerians and the International Community of its resolve to evacuate the remaining 1,700 stranded Nigerians from war-prone Sudan within the next three days.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management & Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo gave the assurance while addressing the Second batch of stranded Nigerians numbering 130 – 128 women and two infants as well as two men – who were airlifted onboard B737-300 aircraft from Port Sudan at about 3.13pm.

Dr. Sani-Gwarzo who spoke during the brief reception at the Hajj Pilgrimage Terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, disclosed…