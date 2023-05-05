Fire razes Alaba market in Lagos

Millions of naira worth of goods have already been destroyed in a fire incident which is ongoing at the popular Alaba International Market.

The director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Margaret Ogunseye confirmed the inferno at the popular market.

She, however, stated that firefighters, who were deployed to battle the fire were prevented from doing so by hoodlums.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of the time of filing this report, while traders and others tried to battle the fire.

