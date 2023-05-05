Foundation gifts N1.5m to support cancer patients

The William and Helen Heritage Foundation (WHHF) has donated a sum of N1.5 million to aid the treatment of cancer patients in Abuja.

The donation according to the vice chairman of the foundation, Mr Titus Omolewa, was part of activities to mark the fourth memorial anniversary of the late Reverend Helen Titilayo Okoye, wife of former Aso Rock Chaplain, Reverend William Okoye.

The patients, five in number, were presented with a cheque of N300,000 each to assist them in the treatment of various cancer-related diseases.

“Today, we are here as a foundation to give back to the people who actually inspired the creation of the WHH foundation. In 2019, our mother in the Lord Rev (Mrs) Okoye passed…