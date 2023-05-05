NCAC boss, core stakeholders, experts activate agenda for Nigeria’s cultural, economic rebirth

In its effort to mobilise Nigerians for a new cultural rebirth, the National Council Arts and Culture (NCAC) recently organised a day session for critical cultural industry players for sustainable economic agenda.

The session, which was centred on Culture, Peace and National Rebirth; an Agenda-Setting forum, was conceptualised to create a strategic road map to reactivate a sustainable model for a new Nigeria where everything will work for the good of the masses Nigeria’s economy will be put on a springboard of development.

The full day session, held at the Kapital club and Apartment in Abuja, rallied critical stakeholders, participants and experts to deliberate on pressing…