NESREA seals Bio-Tech company in Benue over environmental infractions

The National Environmental Standard Regulatory and Enforcement Agency, (NESREA) has sealed up the Pure Bio-Tech Company Limited situated along Gboko Road, Makurdi, the Benue State Capital, over failure to uphold relevant guidelines in its disposal of factory waste.

The Director General of NESREA, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, maintained that facilities’ compliance with laid down environmental laws was a must, for any company operating in the country.

He said as the Agency is fully determined to ensure that non-compliant facilities are made to face the full wrath of the law, players in the environmental sector should emulate the compliance level of the 16 companies awarded last year and enjoined…