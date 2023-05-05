Oath to uphold national unity, integration binding, NYSC tells Corps members

The Director, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), Department at National Directorate Headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Abuja, Mrs Ngozi Dorothy Nwatarali has said that the oath of allegiance administered to Corps members during swearing-in ceremonies to induct them into service is binding on them.

She urged Corps members to imbibe the tenets of NYSC, cultivate good leadership qualities in a way that confers on them the status of ‘good ambassadors of the scheme.

Nwatarali made her views known during a tour to the Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu / Mbaukwu Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State on…