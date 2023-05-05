Sudan crisis: Assessing FG’s response in evacuating Nigerians

The crisis that erupted recently in Sudan has caused multitudes including Nigerians and other foreigners to flee the country. PAUL OMOROGBE, KAZEEM BIRIOWO and JUSTICE NWAFOR examine the response by the Federal Government in evacuating citizens home to safety.

The fighting that erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, which has spread to other parts of the country, is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership.

The widely reported clash that broke on Saturday, April 15, is between the regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The crossfire started with shooting on 15 April following days of tension as members…