Suspect arrested after second mass shooting

Following the second mass shooting in Serbia earlier this week, which left at least 14 injured as well as eight dead, a suspect has been detained. Near a village, 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Belgrade, the shooter opened fire with an automatic weapon while driving.

The suspect was detained, according to the interior ministry, following “a thorough search.”

It comes after a boy killed nine people at a Belgrade school on Wednesday, Serbia’s worst shooting in years.

Police announced the latest arrest around 08:40 local time (07:40 BST) on Friday. The suspect – who has only been identified by his initials UB – was detained near the city of Kragujevac, the interior ministry…