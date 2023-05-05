We’ll equip, utilize all medical facilities in Ekiti ― Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has assured residents of the state that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all medical facilities in the state are adequately utilized in the bid to ensure healthcare services are available and affordable to all.

The governor, who gave the assurance on Friday during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities at the Oba Adejugbe General Hospital, Ado Ekiti, promised to give the hospital a facelift that would make it conducive for the citizens to patronize.

While positing that the move would reduce the stress being faced at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital as a result of attending to all cases, Oyebanji said he…