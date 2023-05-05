We’ll treat cultists as terrorists henceforth — Gov Abiodun

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has vowed to deal with suspected cultists in the State as terrorists henceforth.

This development was coming on the heels of recent attacks by rival cult groups in Sagamu area of the state, which had led to loss of lives.

The governor, on Friday, stated this during a stakeholders’ security meeting held at the Akarigbo’s Palace, Sagamu, that his administration has had enough and was ready to deal with the matter once and for all.

“I am declaring cult members, cult activities here as an act of terrorism, I am taking these as a test of this administration’s will. I have sounded a note of warning at times past, I am resounding a fresh note of…